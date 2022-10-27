Chiefs Reportedly Trade For Giants' Former First-Round Pick

Just over one year after making him the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, wide receiver Kadarius Toney's run with the New York Giants is coming to an end.

According to Giants insider Jordan Schultz, the Giants have traded Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs. In exchange, the Giants have received a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick.

Toney had a hard time getting reps as a rookie due to a litany of reasons but dazzled the country with a 10-catch, 189-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

However, Toney wouldn't even muster 150 yards in the final 13 weeks of the season as injuries, poor play and a bizarre suspension caused him to lose favor with both the coaching staff and the fanbase.

Kadarius Toney was one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft following a standout career at Florida. He was a utility player for his first three seasons before a breakout season in 2020, finishing the year with 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 11 games.

The Giants thought that Toney's versatility would make him easily molded into a top player in no time at all. They were mistaken.

It didn't help Toney that the Giants blew up the coaching staff and front office after his first season. New GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll weren't inclined to give him more playing time due to the prior administration's decisions.

Now he's heading to the Chiefs, where his reps might not be substantially improved but the supporting cast around him sure will be.