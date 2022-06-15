Chiefs Reveal Why Frank Clark Has Been Excused This Week

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 16: Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after recovering a fumble in the third quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark won't be in attendance for the team's minicamp this week, as the three-time Pro Bowler is expected to be a father in the very near future.

Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "The Chiefs have excused Pro Bowl DE Frank Clark from mini-camp, as he’s expecting the birth of his child any day."

Clark is coming off his third straight Pro Bowl appearance since joining the Chiefs in 2019.

Since his arrival, he's been among the most important players on KC's defense. Regularly hunting down the quarterback and flying off the edge.

Clark's sack numbers were down a bit last season, but he was still plenty disruptive in the 14 games he played.

The seven-year vet signed a two-year, $29 million deal back in March and the Chiefs will need every bit of that value from the soon-to-be father with some of the roster turnover that's occurred this offseason.

Namely, the loss of defensive captain Tyrann Mathieu in free agency.