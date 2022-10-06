Chiefs Rookie Is Reportedly Close To Making His Return

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-1 to start the season and once again look like the dominant force they've been for the better part of five years. But the best part is, they aren't even at full strength right now.

According to Matt Verderame of FanSided, the Chiefs believe that rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie could make his return to the team soon. Per the report, the rookie first-round pick could be back in time for their big Week 6 tilt with the Buffalo Bills.

McDuffie started in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals and played about half of the team's snaps before sustaining a hamstring injury. He has not played since and has just one tackle this season.

But Verderame said that McDuffie's recovery has been going well and with "a good week of work," he may be fit to play next weekend.

Trent McDuffie was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection and a Third-Team All-American as a defensive back at Washington. The Chiefs made him the No. 21 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and named him a starter for Week 1.

But after sustaining that aforementioned injury, the team placed him on injured reserve. He has one more game he must miss before being allowed back onto the practice field.

McDuffie will likely start against the Bills in Week 6 if he's healthy, so the second game of his NFL career will be against one of the most prolific passing attacks in football.

Good luck, Trent.