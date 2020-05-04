Chiefs Running Back Reportedly Robbed In Los Angeles

A Kansas City Chiefs running back was reportedly robbed in Los Angeles over the weekend, according to TMZ Sports.

Damien Williams, a standout performer in the Chiefs’ win over the 49ers in the Super Bowl this past February, was reportedly robbed at an Airbnb in Southern California.

TMZ Sports reports that Williams, 28, was not harmed in the incident, but suspects made out with about $1,000 in cash. Police are reportedly investigating.

KC Chiefs' Damien Williams Robbed at Airbnb In L.A., Cops Investigatinghttps://t.co/eO1tVP4xn7 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 4, 2020

Williams was reportedly surrounded by intruders who broke into the home through a back door. Williams and his guests reportedly complied.

We’re told the men surrounded Williams and his crew — and even the suspects did not brandish a weapon, it was clear they wanted cash … or else. Williams and his guests complied. Our law enforcement sources tell us the suspects got around $1,000 in cash and then fled the scene.

Los Angeles police are reportedly investigating and looking for possible surveillance footage.

The Chiefs running back is coming off a dominant Super Bowl performance. He rushed for 104 yards and one touchdown while adding four catches for 29 yards and one score.