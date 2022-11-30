Chiefs Sign Notable Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Chiefs are reportedly adding some reinforcements to their already stout defensive line.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "Longtime former Ravens’ DT Brandon Williams, who had been waiting for the right opportunity like Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh, is signing with the Chiefs practice squad with the idea of going to the active roster, per sources."

Schefter added, "Williams reunites with Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen."

Standing 6-foot-1, 336-pounds, Williams has made a living as a run-stuffing nose guard and tackle for nine seasons. A Pro Bowler in 2018, the former Raven has been as solid as they come on the interior defensive line.

He should pair well with the dominant Chris Jones in the Chiefs front seven, as Kansas City looks to take a further stranglehold on the AFC.

If active for this week's game, Williams will return against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. But with several games to go, he could use some time to get back into football shape before the Chiefs' playoff run.