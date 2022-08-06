Chiefs Sign Veteran Wide Receiver: Fans React

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing in a former USFL standout according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, "The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens."

Fans reacted to Kansas City's recent signing on social media.

"Devin Gray was part of a fairly deep receiver group with the [Philadelphia Stars] but he made the most of his targets and gets another shot in the NFL," tweeted an Eagles fan page.

"Another USFL signing!" tweeted Michael Robinson. "Gray is a dope route runner! Smart and savvy."

"Another WR to add to the mix!"

"We have another player from the Philadelphia Stars getting signed," said Jovan Alford. "Gray had 26 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the USFL."

The Chiefs continue to add perimeter depth.