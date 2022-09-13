Chiefs Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs made a couple of moves on Tuesday afternoon.

The team officially announced the signing of Corey Coleman while also announcing that Trent McDuffie has been placed on injured reserve.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, Coleman spent time with the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants.

His best individual season came in 2016 when he compiled 413 receiving yards and three touchdowns off 33 receptions.

For his career, he's racked up 789 yards and five touchdowns off 61 receptions.

The Chiefs will likely want to see how well he learns the playbook first before promoting him to the active roster.

Next up for the Chiefs is a date with the San Diego Chargers on Thursday night. Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.