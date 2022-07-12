Chiefs Star Could Reportedly Skip Training Camp

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs could have a key holdout on their hands.

After franchising left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., the team is reportedly no closer to reaching a long-term agreement with the three-time Pro Bowler.

This could mean Brown holding out for an extended period of time.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "The Chiefs and LT Orlando Brown are not close on a long-term deal with under three days left to do one. If no deal is reached before Friday, I wouldn’t expect Brown for the start of training camp and Week 1 isn’t a certainty, either."

According to a source with the NFL insider:

The sides are nowhere close to a deal and they are not just going to 'do a deal just to do a deal.' ... My understanding is the offers to Orlando Brown, who wants to be paid at the top of the left tackle market [which is $23 million per year] are more in line with the top of the right tackle market.

Since arriving from Baltimore, Brown has been a key piece to the Chiefs offensive line unit.

The possibility of losing his presence on Patrick Mahomes' blind side could be enough to get the parties involved back to the bargaining table.