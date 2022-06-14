Chiefs Star Has Excused Absence For Missing Minicamp

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was not in attendance for the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

While this would normally be a cause for concern, it appears there's no issue between the Chiefs and their Pro-Bowl pass rusher.

The team excused Clark of his absence.

The reason for the veteran's absence was not specified, but today is his 29th birthday.

Since joining the Kansas City organization in 2019, Clark has logged three straight Pro-Bowl seasons. Through 14 starts in 2021, the former Seattle Seahawk collected 4.5 sacks, 22 tackles and 17 QB hits.

Players who miss all three days of mandatory minicamp are subject to fines of more than $90,000. With an excused absence, Clark will not be fined.

Clark and the Kansas City front office agreed to a contract restructure back in March. His new deal is worth $29 million over two years with a possible upside of $36 million.