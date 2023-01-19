Chiefs Star Was Limited At Practice On Wednesday
The Kansas City Chiefs injury report once again had star pass rusher Frank Clark listed as limited on Wednesday.
Clark has been battling a groin injury for the past few weeks, which head coach Andy Reid described as "minor." But for what its worth, the three-time Pro Bowler wasn't able to be a full participant a few days out from the divisional round.
Having a healthy Clark on the field could make all the difference for KC in its playoff run.
The 29-year-old defensive end is just one sack away from tying the great Reggie White in postseason sacks and five from catching Patriots legend Willie McGinest.
Other Chiefs players that joined Clark on the injury report are wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who's dealing with a pelvic injury, rookie Skyy Moore (hand) and cornerback L'Jarius Toney (hip), although the latter were full participants.
Kansas City hosts the Jags who come to Arrowhead after a historic come-from-behind victory over Justin Herbert and high-powered Chargers.
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.