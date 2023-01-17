Chiefs Star Was Limited With Injury On Tuesday Afternoon

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 16: Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after recovering a fumble in the third quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

The No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs got to relax over Wild Card weekend. That being said, the team still has one notable injury heading into this weekend's Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Star defensive end Frank Clark was limited during Tuesday's practice with a groin injury.

Clark suffered this injury during the Chiefs' final game of the regular season, causing him to miss the end of their Week 18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. After that game, head coach Andy Reid said he should be able to return to the field after "a little bit of rest."

Through 15 games this season, the three-time Pro Bowler logged 39 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 13 QB hits, one forced fumble and one safety.

The Chiefs would no doubt love to have Clark back on the field for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup against the Jags at Arrowhead Stadium.

Stay tuned for updates on Clark's practice status throughout the week.