The Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans are a couple of minutes into their AFC Divisional Round matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. The start could not have been much worse for Andy Reid’s team.

Kansas City had major blown coverage on a 3rd and 1 attempt by Houston’s offense.

The result: A quick 54-yard strike by Deshaun Watson to Kenny Stills.

Houston leads Kansas City, 7-0.

No one was EVEN CLOSE to Kenny Stills pic.twitter.com/WUX8QeAbNA — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 12, 2020

Touchdowns don’t get much easier than that.

We could be in store for a shootout at Arrowhead Stadium this afternoon.

The Chiefs and the Texans are playing on CBS.