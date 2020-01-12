The Spun

Chiefs Have A Disastrous Start To Game vs. Texans

A closeup of Andy Reid wearing all Kansas City Chiefs gear.DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs works the sidelines against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans are a couple of minutes into their AFC Divisional Round matchup at Arrowhead Stadium. The start could not have been much worse for Andy Reid’s team.

Kansas City had major blown coverage on a 3rd and 1 attempt by Houston’s offense.

The result: A quick 54-yard strike by Deshaun Watson to Kenny Stills.

Houston leads Kansas City, 7-0.

Touchdowns don’t get much easier than that.

We could be in store for a shootout at Arrowhead Stadium this afternoon.

The Chiefs and the Texans are playing on CBS.


