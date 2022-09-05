Chiefs Tight End Will Miss At Least First 4 Weeks

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs made an expected procedural move on Monday, putting tight end Blake Bell on injured reserve.

Bell, an eight-year vet, suffered a hip flexor injury in KC's preseason opener last month. He's been out ever since, and will now miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

However, because Bell is only on short-term IR, he is eligible to return this year.

Bell played in 16 games for the Chiefs last season, catching nine passes for 87 yards. He also spent the 2019 season in Kansas City, winning a Super Bowl while registering eight receptions for 67 yards during the regular season.

Bell has accumulated 58 catches and 621 receiving yards in his NFL career, but has yet to score a touchdown.

The Chiefs will enter this weekend's opening game against the Arizona Cardinals with Travis Kelce as their top tight end and 2021 fifth-rounder Noah Gray and Jody Fortson behind him.