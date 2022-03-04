Chiefs, Tyreek Hill Reportedly Working On New Contract

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly working on a new contract with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

This new deal will reportedly be more “normal” for the high level of production he’s put up over the past few seasons.

“My understanding is that the two sides have been involved in negotiations over the course of the week. There have been proposals going back and fourth about a potential longterm deal,” Rapoport said.

From NFL Now: The #Chiefs are working on a contract extension for WR Tyreek Hill, with the structure expected to be more "normal" than last time. pic.twitter.com/x5riL9pIsz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

“The last time these two sides did a longterm deal, it was uniquely designed to make Tyreek Hill — considering all the off-field issues he had — to make him earn every bit of it,” Rapoport added. “My understanding is that this deal is more normal, conventional considering what he’s done the last three years.

“He’s earned the opportunity to get a real and regular contract — one that will likely make him one of the highest paid receivers in the NFL.”

Under his current contract, Hill is slated to earn $20.68 million in 2022. This past season, the three-time All Pro logged his second straight 1,200-yard season along with a career-high 111 receptions and nine touchdowns.

With the way he’s performed for the franchise through his six-year NFL career so far, it should come as no surprise that the Chiefs hope to lock in Hill on a longterm deal.