Chiefs Veteran Lineman Reportedly Suffers Leg Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs spent the majority of this offseason bolstering their offensive line. But earlier this week, that newly-strengthened front line took a significant hit.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, recently-acquired veteran guard Kyle Long has suffered a leg injury that could keep him out for this year’s training camp.

Fortunately for the Chiefs though, Long’s injury could recover before the start of the 2021 season. After initial concern that the injury was far more serious, multiple tests have reportedly indicated a speedy recovery.

#Chiefs guard Kyle Long suffered a leg injury that could keep him out of training camp, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After initial concern it could be a serious injury, Long underwent tests and the hope now is he could be back right before the start of the regular season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2021

Coming out of his one-year retirement, the former Chicago Bears’ Pro Bowler elected to sign a one-year deal with the Chiefs back in March.

In addition to Long’s signing, Kansas City also added star left tackle Orlando Brown, Patriots veteran left guard Joe Thuney and veteran center Austin Blythe.

This offensive line overhaul came in direct response to OL depth issues in last year’s Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay. Missing former starters Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz with injuries, Patrick Mahomes was pressured on 29 of his 56 dropbacks — the most in Super Bowl history, per ESPN.

If the injury bug continues to strike the Chiefs’ offensive line, the team could be in for more of the same in 2021.

But for now at least, it appears the newly-minted front line should be ready to go at full strength by the start of the season.