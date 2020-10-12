Chiefs Wide Receiver Could Reportedly Miss Multiple Games

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the season on Sunday and now their wide receivers depth has reportedly taken a hit.

Kansas City lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, falling 40-32 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs drop to 4-1 on the season with the loss, while the Raiders improved to 3-2.

Andy Reid’s team will hope to bounce back against the Buffalo Bills this week, but they’ll reportedly have to do so without a top wide receiver.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is expected to miss some time. The wide receiver could reportedly miss multiple games with a hamstring injury.

“Chiefs’ WR Sammy Watkins is expected to miss time, ‘possibly a couple weeks,’ with a hamstring injury that doctors still are evaluating, per source,” the ESPN NFL insider reported on Monday afternoon.

Watkins has played well for the Chiefs so far this season. The former Clemson Tigers wide receiver has 21 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Watkins had two catches for 24 yards and one touchdown in the loss to Las Vegas on Sunday.

Kansas City and Buffalo are scheduled to kick off against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. E.T. on FOX.