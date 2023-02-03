Chiefs Wide Receiver 'Doubtful' To Play In Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 06: Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs after a fourth quarter pass catch against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has officially been listed as "doubtful" for next weekend's Super Bowl.

Hardman missed practice everyday this week after suffering a pelvis injury during last weekend's AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hardman missed the final nine games of the regular season and the Chiefs' Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an abdominal sprain. Sunday's AFC Championship game was a short-lived return to the field for the fourth-year wide receiver.

Hardman isn't the only wide receiver injury issue for the Chiefs. JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) both suffered injuries this past weekend. Both are currently listed as "questionable" for the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes manufactured a win in the AFC Championship game despite these wide receiver injuries — doing so on a high-ankle sprain of his own.

The Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in this year's Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12.