Chiefs WR Has Epic Comment About Catching Passes From Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 27: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meets with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) of the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

After four seasons catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is now going to catch passes from another MVP: Patrick Mahomes.

During a recent practice, Valdes-Scantling caught a no-look pass from Mahomes. He admitted after practice that he learned from Rodgers to always anticipate the ball even when he doesn't lock eyes with the quarterback.

But Valdes-Scantling had another revelation. He said that the only real difference between training with the two quarterbacks is their age.

“There’s not much difference, one is just a little bit older,” Valdes-Scantling said, via The Athletic. “I’m just super excited to have the two best quarterbacks throw me the ball. I guess I’m living right.”

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers have proven to be two of the most talented throwers of the football that the NFL has ever seen.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been pretty spoiled by having those two as his quarterbacks for the prime years of his career.

While he has yet to emerge as a No. 1 target in the NFL, Valdes-Scantling certainly knows what to do once he gets the ball in his hands. He's averaged 17.5 yards per reception in his career and led the NFL in yards per reception in 2020.

