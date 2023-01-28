Chiefs Wide Receiver Mecole Hardman Has Fans Talking With Cryptic Post

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 06: Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs after a fourth quarter pass catch against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs burner Mecole Hardman got a lot of attention from a recent post he made ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Taking to Twitter, Hardman shared a photo of himself holding up the quiet gesture with the caption "..."

Fans reacted to the speedster's cryptic post over the weekend.

"LET'S F---ING GOOOOOO," a user commented.

"Shhhh. Future Dolphin," another replied.

"Oh we back baby," a fan tweeted.

"This trash talk is great," another said. "I don't even mind Burrow or the Bengals but of course the Chiefs are going to take them down Sunday."

"LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! Chiefs don't need to talk. They are locked in draped up and dripped out," another replied.

"Mecole the type of dude to post this then not play."

"Ain’t no talkin' straight business!" another commented. "Let's go Mecole."

Hardman has been out with a pelvic injury and has been limited in practice for two straight days. However, there's hope he could return for the Chiefs' biggest game of the year to this point.