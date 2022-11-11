Chiefs Wide Receiver Ruled Out This Weekend

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 10: Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a punt during pregame warm ups before a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hardman was unable to practice all week due to an abdomen injury.

The Chiefs' last two games saw Hardman get a lot of action in the Kansas City offense. Before the team's Week 8 bye, the 24-year-old wideout notched three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving). This past weekend, he reeled in six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, the team recently added Kadarius Toney as a wide receiver option. The former Giant saw very little action in his first game this past weekend, securing just two catches for 12 yards. But with Hardman out and another week with the Kansas City playbook under his belt, he should be in for an increased load on Sunday.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will also shoulder an increased wide receiver workload.

Sunday's game will kickoff a 1 p.m. ET in Jacksonville.