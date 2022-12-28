Chiefs Worked Out Notable Defensive Lineman Today

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 11: Members of the Armed Forces present several flags on the field for the national anthem presentation prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are considering a notable addition to their defensive line late in the 2022 regular season.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs welcomed veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels for a visit.

Daniels most recently took the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. Before that, he spent a one-year stint with the Detroit Lions and a seven-year tenure with the Green Bay Packers.

Daniels, a former star player for Iowa, was selected by the Packers with a fourth-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He notched his first and only Pro-Bowl selection when he logged 5.0 sacks and a career-high 49 tackles in 2017.

The Chiefs signed defensive tackle Brandon Williams to their active roster on Dec. 8, just one day after they waived DT Taylor Stallworth.

Starting defensive tackle Khalen Saunders missed this past weekend's win over the Seahawks with an illness. DT Tershawn Wharton was placed on season-ending IR back in October.

The Chiefs will finish their 2022 regular season with games against Denver and Las Vegas.