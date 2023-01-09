Chiefs Worked Out Notable Former 1st-Round Wide Receiver

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 19: Helmets line the sidelines of the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 19, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens won 31-13. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Earlier: The Kansas City Chiefs might be interested in adding a little more firepower to their roster for the upcoming NFL playoffs and to that end have been working out a notable former first-round wide receiver.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Chiefs have hosted free agent wide receiver John Ross for a visit. Ross did not play in the 2022 regular season and last played for the New York Giants in 2021, recording 11 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown.

If it's Olympic-class speed the Chiefs are looking for, they won't find anyone faster than Ross. The former No. 9 overall pick ran the fastest 40-yard dash in history at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at 4.22 seconds.

Unfortunately, Ross has struggled to parlay that elite speed into elite production. In four seasons with the Bengals he appeared in 27 games and had 51 receptions for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Wide receiver has been a bit of an issue for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are the only wide receivers to go over 400 yards for them this year.

Tight end Travis Kelce and running back Jerick McKinnon did most of the scoring, combining for 21 receiving touchdowns this season.

Will the Chiefs sign John Ross to a contract?

Update: The answer is yes, yes they will.

Ross is not eligible for the playoffs but is now a member of the Chiefs for 2023.