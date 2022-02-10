Chloe Kim Made Olympics History On Wednesday Night

United States snowboarder Chloe Kim made Winter Olympics history on Wednesday night.

Kim, 21, became the first woman in Winter Olympics history to win back-to-back gold medals in the halfpipe event.

The Long Beach, California native dominated her first run of the halfpipe on Wednesday night and never looked back.

Kim, who won the gold medal in the halfpipe event in 2018, added another gold medal at the 2022 Games on Wednesday night.

SHE DID IT 🥇 🥇 @ChloeKim is the first woman in Olympic history to win back-to-back gold medals in the Halfpipe. pic.twitter.com/dv0oeGwsDq — TOGETHXR (@togethxr) February 10, 2022

Back in January, Kim predicted that she was going to “go off” at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. She certainly followed through on that prediction on Wednesday night.

Congrats, Chloe.