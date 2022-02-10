The Spun

Chloe Kim Made Olympics History On Wednesday Night

Chloe Kim at the Winter Olympics in 2022.ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA - FEBRUARY 10: Chloe Kim of Team United States reacts during the Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final on Day 6 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park on February 10, 2022 in Zhangjiakou, China. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

United States snowboarder Chloe Kim made Winter Olympics history on Wednesday night.

Kim, 21, became the first woman in Winter Olympics history to win back-to-back gold medals in the halfpipe event.

The Long Beach, California native dominated her first run of the halfpipe on Wednesday night and never looked back.

Kim, who won the gold medal in the halfpipe event in 2018, added another gold medal at the 2022 Games on Wednesday night.

Back in January, Kim predicted that she was going to “go off” at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. She certainly followed through on that prediction on Wednesday night.

Congrats, Chloe.

