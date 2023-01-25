Football World Praying For Longtime NFL Player

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The football world is praying for a longtime NFL player who revealed he suffered a stroke this week.

Chris Baker, a former NFL defensive lineman, took to Instagram late Tuesday night to reveal he suffered a stroke a few days ago.

"Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago," he said in the post. "I can't believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet."

The football world is offering their prayers for Baker.

"Prayers to Chris Baker," one person said on Twitter.

"Prayers up for Chris Baker," added another.

After going undrafted in 2009, Baker signed a deal with the Denver Broncos before landing with the Miami Dolphins.

His longest stint in the NFL came with the Washington Commanders - formerly Redskins. In 2014, the team signed him to a three-year deal worth $12 million.

Our thoughts are with Baker as he recovers.