Chris Beard Makes Major Assistant Coaching Hire From Big 12 Rival

Last week, the Texas basketball program hired former Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard to replace Shaka Smart. On Tuesday, the Longhorns poached yet another coach from within the Big 12 conference.

In an athletics release from longtime Kansas head coach Bill Self, the Jayhawks program announced the departure of eight-year assistant Jerrance Howard, who will be joining Beard’s staff as an assistant in Austin.

Prior to his time at Kansas, Howard spent time as an assistant at Illinois (2008-11) and SMU (2012-13). Self coached Howard during three of his four years as a player with the Fighting Illini (2000-03).

“I want to thank Jerrance for all of his hard work and dedication to Kansas men’s basketball over the past eight years,” Self said in the release. “I was fortunate to coach him at Illinois and loved the opportunity we had to coach together here at KU. He has been a member of our great staff and instrumental in the development of many players over his eight seasons. I would like to express my appreciation to Jerrance, his wife Jessica, as well as JJ and Jaya. We certainly wish them all the best.”

Howard will join an elite assistant coaching staff under Beard, including Rodney Terry (former longtime Fresno State/UTEP head coach), Chris Ogden (former University of Texas-Arlington head coach) and Ulric Maligi (former Texas Tech assistant). With this stacked staff of assistants holding deep ties throughout the state of Texas, the Longhorns should be primed for some excellent recruiting in years to come.

Widely considered one of the top recruiting assistants in the country, Howard will only strengthen this already-successful staff.

His most notable acquisitions as a recruiter are five-star Kansas standouts Cliff Alexander and Quentin Grimes, as well as talented players like David McCormack, Jalen Wilson, Dajuan Harris and Marcus Garrett on Self’s most-recent 2020 roster.

In ESPN’s 2020 list of top-40 college basketball coaches under 40, Howard (now 40 years old) came in at No. 21.

“Howard has had a reputation as one of the nation’s best recruiters dating back to his time at Illinois,” ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote. “The Peoria native is well-connected in Chicago and the Midwest but also had success at SMU under Larry Brown. Bill Self, who coached Howard as a player at Illinois, hired him in 2013, and Howard has continued his recruiting prowess in Lawrence.”

Howard, who likely has future head coaching aspirations, will look to further his successful young career with the Longhorns in 2021.