Chris Berman Names 1 Big Mistake Current Broadcasters Make

Legendary sportscaster Chris Berman gave some free game to the up-and-coming broadcasters of the world.

On Monday, the “NFL Primetime” host appeared on “Pardon My Take,” explaining where a lot of people go wrong when they’re showing highlights. If you ask Berman, read the play as if it were happening live; even when that’s not the case.

Chris Berman on the mistake current sportscasters make with calling highlights: pic.twitter.com/SPpWjnoAhL — The Podcass (@thepodcass) February 9, 2022

“This is where they make a mistake now. Everyone assumes you hear about a play and you call it on your phone for one second. Even at the end of the day when you know everything, here’s the whole meal for Week 12, for example,” Berman explained.

“Give me the meal and those doing the highlights. People should not assume that everyone watching has seen the game or the highlights. You owe it to the viewer to do them like they are live. Give it to you like it’s happening live, even if it is the game that you have seen. Result of the game is okay, but not the play.”

Wise words from one of the best to ever do it.