Chris Berman Reacts To Death Of Legendary NFL Running Back

Early Wednesday morning, the football world received some tragic news when legendary running back Franco Harris passed away.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back was a beloved figure in the city, the NFL and the world at large. He was 72 years of age.

After his passing, those in the football world shared their tributes and remembrances of the player and the man. Some of the most poignant words came from ESPN's Chris Berman.

"Franco, for all the superstars ... was about the most humble, decent, kind, giving, he was much more than this brute of a running back," Berman said about the Hall of Fame back.

"He, on offense, epitomized the Steelers defense and the Steelers grit and really the Steelers city," Berman added.

Harris' death comes just days before the organization was set to honor the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. He was also slated to have his number retired during a halftime ceremony during Saturday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Our thoughts are with the Harris family and Steelers organization.