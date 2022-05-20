Chris Broussard: Eastern Conference Finals Is "Over"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Chris Broussard speaks onstage during day 2 of REVOLT Summit x AT&T Summit on September 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt) Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics evened up the Eastern Conference Finals with the Miami Heat last night. But for Fox analyst Chris Broussard, the series is effectively over.

On Friday's edition of First Things First, Broussard declared that Boston has won the series. While he can see Miami winning another game, the Celtics are "simply the better team" and even believes that this will be Boston's easiest series unless they beat themselves.

"It's over! Miami may win another game but they're not winning the series. ... The Celtics are simply the better team, we all see it. Better offensively, defensively & via the eye test. This will be Boston's easiest series. Only Boston can beat itself," Broussard declared.

Well, Broussard is wrong about it being Boston's easiest series. They've already swept the Brooklyn Nets and lost a game to the Heat.

But he could be onto something as far as how the series will play out.

With the return of Marcus Smart in Game 2, the Boston Celtics quickly - and pretty easily - served the Miami Heat a blowout loss.

Given that the Celtics knocked off both the Brooklyn Nets and the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks, they certainly had the potential to be that dominant.

Boston still need to win three of the next five games to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals though. But Brossard doesn't seem to think that will be a problem.