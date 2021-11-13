College football analyst Chris Fallica may have just leaked next week’s College GameDay location.

During this week’s installment of GameDay in Oxford, Mississippi all four hosts were rocking bow ties at the desk. But when the camera cut to Fallica for the “Bear’s Board” segment of the show, he was not.

Joking around with “The Bear,” Rece Davis said “You’ll wear a bow tie no matter where we are next week. How about that?”

“We’ll be in Montana,” he responded. “… I’ll wear a bow tie out in Missoula.”

It’s very possible Fallica was just messing around, but he also could’ve been teasing a marquee FCS matchup next week.

This upcoming Saturday, the No. 9 Montana Grizzlies will face off against the No. 3 Montana State Bobcats.

A trip to an FCS matchup would not be out of the question for the GameDay crew. In fact, earlier this year to kickoff the 2021 season, the show traveled to Atlanta for a contest between North Carolina Central and Alcorn State. Before that, the last College GameDay FCS matchup was between North Dakota State and South Dakota State in 2019.