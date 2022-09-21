Chris Fowler Calls Out Michigan For "Embarrassing" Non-Conference Schedule

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: ESPN's Chris Fowler looks on prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In the return of his midweek CFB data breakdowns, ESPN's Chris Fowler discovered a disturbing trend in college football and even called out the Michigan Wolverines for being part of the problem.

Here's a bad trend for a sport that's already way too top-heavy: Did you know the top-10 teams last week combined to score more points than any week in history? The margin of victory: the biggest in history. Way too many September mismatches, some embarrassing non-conference schedules... Michigan, we're looking at you.

Michigan opened the season with three straight games vs. much lesser opponents in Colorado State, Hawai'i and UConn. The Wolverines have scored 50+ points in each matchup and have only given up 17 total on the season.

Jim Harbaugh's team obviously isn't the only culprit, as Nick Saban has largely been doing this with his Alabama teams for the better part of a decade.

That said, Michigan will face it's first Big Ten test vs. 3-0 Maryland on Saturday.