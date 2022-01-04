Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit Will Call An NFL Game This Week

ESPN’s Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will make the transition from college to pro for the final week of the extended NFL season.

While they’re typically on the Saturday call for some of the biggest college football games in the nation, the booth pairing is set to cover Week 18’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

Week 18 NFL announcers ESPN

KC-DEN: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit

DAL-PHI: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick NBC

LAC-LV: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth — Jake Baskin (@jakebaskinpxp) January 4, 2022

Fowler and Herbstreit’s game will be the first of a big-time double-header with major playoff implications. This Saturday in Mile High Stadium, the Chiefs will look for a win that could possibly give them the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

The event is being billed as Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday.

Looking forward to the opportunity on January 8th. https://t.co/dnEHpihRMf — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 14, 2021

This is the second time this college football broadcast team has called an NFL game over the last two seasons. To kickoff the season in Week 1 last year, Herbstreit and Fowler called a matchup between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.

This has been a busy few weeks for the duo. On Dec. 31 they called the College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia at the Orange Bowl. The very next day they were in the booth for a Rose Bowl matchup between Ohio State and Utah.

Saturday’s game between the Chiefs and Broncos will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET.