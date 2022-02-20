Chris Fowler Looks Back On NSFW Moment With Lee Corso

A little over 10 years ago, Lee Corso created a moment that will live in ESPN “College GameDay” infamy. Dropping an F-bomb on Mickey Mouse’s airwaves much to the shock of his fellow crew members.

One of which was Chris Fowler, who took some time to recall the moment on “The Saturday Down South Podcast.”

“Disbelief,” Fowler said of his reaction. “I heard it in my ear, but does that mean it went on the air? I’m pretty sure he said it because I heard it … we wear these airtight earpieces that block everything out or else you couldn’t hear yourself over the crowd. So when you hear it in there, you’re pretty convinced it went on the air.”

“But then I saw Kirk [Herbstreit’s] reaction, and I saw Carl Lewis’ reaction, and I saw the crowd dying and I realized that was out there. What are you gonna do? You just laugh.”

“The reason why [Corso] said that was because he had some elaborate fake left, go right scheme cooked up … where he’s gonna build up SMU but pick Houston,” Fowler continued.

“Well, the director wasn’t quite in sync, what he was talking about really wasn’t what was being shown to the audience, and at some point, I think he just felt like, ‘F it. Who am I trying to kid here? I’m picking Houston’ because that was the obvious pick in the game.”

Classic.