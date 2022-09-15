Chris Fowler Names Most Memorable College Football Game He's Called

September 14, 2013: ESPN Chris Fowler live on set during the College Game Day between the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M University Aggies at Kyle Field Stadium in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Green/ Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sports Wire/Getty Images

Over the course of four decades in sports broadcasting, ESPN's Chris Fowler has gotten to get up close and personal to some of the greatest college football games ever. But one game in particular sticks out in his mind as the most memorable one.

Appearing on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, Fowler recalled Purdue's 2018 regular season win over Ohio State being the most memorable one he saw. Fowler explained that the story of Purdue superfan Tyler Trent and the focus it had around the game made it extra special for him.

"There's one other game Ryen, which was a regular season game which hardcores will remember: It's the Tyler Trent game at Purdue when Purdue upsets Ohio State. Buckeyes were a huge favorite. We were very dialed in on Tyler's story. Both Kirk (Herbstreit) and I knew him, knew his family, and man, I get emotional thinking about it.

"He shows up there at the game somehow. He was extremely - he was suffering big time. But they got him into the car, they got him to the press box. And he had the one wish, as he was fighting cancer and it was to see Purdue upset Ohio State - and for him to be there to see it. And it was just a magical night. Ohio State was much better, but Purdue couldn't lose. Rondale Moore was making plays, there were a lot of great touchdown calls there... I get very emotional thinking about that game because cancer has touched so many of our lives, mine included."

The Tyler Trent story was one of the most touching in recent memory back in 2018. His battle with cancer was inspirational for the entire school.

The Purdue-Ohio State game in 2018 saw the Buckeyes go into Ross-Ade Stadium as the No. 2 team in the nation thanks to one of the highest-scoring offenses in college football history.

But despite scoring at least 30 points in six of their seven previous games, the Boilermakers held them to just 20. Their 49-20 loss to Purdue ultimately cost them a trip to the College Football Playoff in Urban Meyer's final season of college football.

For Purdue (and everyone who loves seeing Ohio State cut down to size), it was a night that will never be forgotten.