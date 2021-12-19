Chris Fowler Says 1 College Football Firing Shook Coaches

There were plenty of notable college football head coaching firings this year, but according to ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler, one decision shook the sport’s head coaches more than any other.

LSU fired head coach Ed Orgeron less than two full years after he won the Tigers a national championship.

Fowler admitted this week that Coach O’s firing shook many of the sport’s head coaches, wondering if the same could happen to them.

“I don’t like the direction the sport’s going in that respect,” Fowler said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I think it’s irreversible, basically. I think the fluidity is hard to stop with the transfer portal, [coaching] movement. A couple things happened … on the coaching front. Orgeron getting fired is a chilling thing for coaches because two years ago, he [was] walking on water at LSU. Two years later, he’s out of a job. It can happen that fast, so I think people feel like, ‘Well, if they can do that to one of your own.’

“Brian Kelly goes down to LSU knowing he’s got to win because culturally, it’s a weird fit. He’s had … some awkward moments in the transition to the bayou, which is a unique, wonderful place. But I’ve talked to many coaches over the years who’ve been outsiders there … if you’re not from there, you don’t get the culture, you just have a shorter rope.”

It’s a fair point.

If someone can get fired less than two years after winning a national championship, anyone can get fired.