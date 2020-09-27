Chris Fowler Sums Up A Wild Afternoon Of College Football

With the SEC beginning its season today, college football kind of felt like it was almost all the way back. And the sport really delivered on Saturday.

There hadn’t been too much craziness throughout the season’s first couple of weeks, but that changed in a major way on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple highly-ranked teams went down in upset losses, as No. 3 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and No. 6 LSU fell to Mississippi State. Another highly-ranked team, No. 8 Texas, needed overtime to escape Texas Tech.

All in all, it was a crazy afternoon of college football. And we are very glad to have it back.

“Expected #cfb 2020 to be a wild ride.. all the variables creating surprises, plot twists galore. After this afternoon, I may have underestimated the impact! Wow. Buckle up. No foregone conclusions,” ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler tweeted.

Expected #cfb 2020 to be a wild ride.. all the variables creating surprises, plot twists galore. After this afternoon, I may have underestimated the impact! Wow. Buckle up. No foregone conclusions. — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) September 26, 2020

Well said, Chris.

Perhaps we’ll get some more craziness on Saturday evening, too. No. 12 Miami is currently hosting Florida State in a primetime game on ABC. Fowler and Herbstreit are on the call. The Hurricanes are off to an early 7-3 lead.

College football’s shaken up top 25 polls will be out on Sunday afternoon. There will be several notable changes up top.