Chris Fowler Thinks College Football Playoff Top 4 Is Obvious

Despite some interesting developments on Saturday, college football analyst Chris Fowler still thinks the top four is obvious.

Even with No. 2 Notre Dame’s 34-10 blowout loss to No. 3 Clemson in tonight’s ACC championship game, Fowler still believes the Fighting Irish deserve to be in the College Football Playoff. If Alabama holds onto its significant lead in the second half against Florida, Fowler has the top four teams staying the same heading into the final CFP selection.

Fowler’s prediction goes: Alabama No. 1, Clemson No. 2, Ohio State No. 3 and Notre Dame No. 4.

If Bama lead holds up (I’d be shocked if it didn’t!) I’d bet big$ CFP top 4 will be: 1) @AlabamaFTBL 2) @ClemsonFB 3) @OhioStateFB 4) @NDFootball . Committee shown no pattern of heavily punishing a #2 team for loss to #3. Can’t see A&M jumping ND to set up rematch w/ ALA — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) December 20, 2020

Despite a 10-1 record compared to Ohio State’s 6-0, it would make sense that the committee would have the Buckeyes jump the Fighting Irish in the top four. Even if OSU hasn’t done as much to prove themselves, a No. 4 ranking for Notre Dame would help avoid a third matchup against Clemson this year.

It may be a tough pill to swallow for Notre Dame critics, but putting 8-1 Texas A&M in over the Fighting Irish just doesn’t make sense. With a win over Clemson earlier in the year, Notre Dame has proven it has what it takes to beat a top team in the country. The Aggies on the other hand suffered a brutal 52-24 loss to Alabama in their previous matchup in Week 2.

The only other potentially viable replacement for Notre Dame is 8-0 Cincinnati. But, the selection committee has made it very clear that the Bearcats’ strength of schedule isn’t enough to propel them into the top four.

The final round of CFP rankings will be released on Sunday.