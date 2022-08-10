Chris Gamble Trending On Social Media: College Football World Reacts

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 28, 2002: Wide receiver Chris Gambel #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball during a game against the Indiana Hoosiers on September 28, 2002 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 45-17. (Photo by Diamond Images/Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Chris Gamble was one of the most exciting players to ever suit up in scarlet and grey.

During his time at Ohio State, Gamble made plays in all three phases for the Buckeyes of the early 2000s, and his highlights recently resurfaced on social media.

But according to former All-American teammate Mike Doss, no one has heard from him ahead of the program's 20-year reunion for its 2002 national championship team.

Tweeting, "Can someone help me find Chris Gamble? We still have not heard from him for the 20 year reunion. I’m dead serious…"

Gamble began to trend Twitter Wednesday.

"ROBBED of the 2002 Heisman Trophy," one fan said.

"One of my favorites," another replied.

"Absolute star," tweeted an Ohio sportswriter. "Glad I got a chance to watch him up close."

"One of my all-time favorites," another Buckeyes fan said. "Hoping to see him back in The Shoe for the ND reunion and celebration."

"One of the most underrated players in Buckeye history, and we probably won’t see a player like him again who did it on offense, defense, and in the return game at such a high level."

Gamble starred at Ohio State from 2001-2003 and was an integral part of the Bucks' undefeated team in 2002.

He went on to be a first-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers where he played the entirety of his nine season NFL career.