Chris Godwin Addresses His Future With The Buccaneers

Tampa Bay star receiver Chris Godwin signed a one-year, $15.9 million franchise tag earlier this offseason, but his future with the reigning Super Bowl champs past this upcoming season is still in the air.

While Godwin agreed to the one-year extension, he’s consistently expressed interest in signing a longterm deal with the Bucs after the 2021-22 season. And according to the fifth-year wideout, that interest is mutual within the Tampa Bay front office.

“I think the good thing is there’s mutual interest on both sides…one of the things I’m happiest about is I’m able to be here this year,” Godwin said, per Bucs insider Rick Stroud. “I get to be here and try to go back with my guys.”

Godwin and his Bucs squad will be back in full force this coming season.

Returning all 22 starters from last year’s Super Bowl win, Tampa Bay becomes the first team to completely reload a title-winning roster in the modern draft era.

Following his first Pro-Bowl season in 2019, Godwin put up 840 yards and seven touchdowns through 12 games in 2020. On the fifth-seeded Bucs’ playoff run, the former Penn State receiver logged 365 yards and three touchdowns.

Returning to give Tom Brady yet another stacked receiving corps, Godwin will rejoin Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski for Year 2 in 2021-22.