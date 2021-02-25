Chris Godwin Describes Tom Brady’s Biggest Impact With Bucs

Tom Brady may not wow you with flashy skills and elite athleticism, but he sure knows how to win.

In his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the all-time great quarterback turned a 7-9, 2019 squad into Super Bowl LV champions.

The Bucs have had some pretty outstanding individual talent on their roster for years — they just couldn’t ever seem to bring it all together. According to one of those talented players, Tom Brady was the catalyst that shifted the franchise’s success.

Four-year Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin perfectly captured the quarterback’s influence on the team.

“I think the biggest thing that he brought was the the mentality of expecting to win over hoping to win,” Godwin said on The Pat McAfee Show. “We’ve had a bunch of talented guys for years but could never really put it together. The history of the team kinda creeps into your mind. You go into games like, as a competitor you’re like, ‘Yeah we can win this.’ But you’re really just hoping to win. But this year we approached every single game like, ‘We damn sure can win this game.’ There’s no reason why we couldn’t.”

Chris Godwin @CGtwelve_ says @TomBrady brought "the mentality of expecting to win over hoping to win" to Tampa Bay #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/NluPRfwmPo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 23, 2021

Godwin, who’d worn the No. 12 uniform for his entire career before Brady showed up, obviously has a great deal of respect for the veteran quarterback.

Through 12 regular season games in 2020, Brady and Godwin connected for 840 yards and seven touchdowns. During the fifth-seeded Bucs’ Super Bowl run, the talented wideout added another 232 yards and a touchdown.

With his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract expiring this offseason, Godwin is one of the Buccaneers’ top free-agent priorities in the coming months. While he’s understandably focused on getting paid, the Pro Bowl wideout has expressed an interest in returning to Tampa Bay — even if that means taking less money.

“The goal obviously is to get paid… but at the same time, I’m not stupid,” Godwin said. “I’m not going to put myself in a situation where I’m going to be miserable for some years just for a couple extra dollars… I want to be here.”

Let’s see if Brady and Godwin team up for another season in 2021.