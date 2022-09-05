Chris Godwin Took Big Step Monday: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been dealing with knee issues for a good portion of the 2022 offseason. But with Week 1 just a few days away, the Pro Bowler took a big step forward in his recovery.

On Monday, Godwin showed up at practice without a knee brace. ESPN's Jenna Laine called that a "huge development" for the All-Pro receiver.

But Godwin doesn't appear to be quite ready for full-contact just yet. He was wearing a non-contact jersey at the start of practice too.

The Buccaneers have been non-committal on Godwin playing in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. There hasn't been a predetermined time frame on his return either. Laine reported that the team will let Godwin's own feelings be the deciding factor.

Bucs fans are thrilled that Godwin is nearing recovery:

Injuries have been a pretty big issue for Chris Godwin in recent years. He's missed at least two games in each of the last three seasons.

Last year he tore his ACL and damaged his MCL, missing the final three games of the season and the Bucs' two playoff games.

When healthy though, Godwin is about as reliable of a receiver as Mike Evans. Last year he had a career-high 98 receptions in just 14 games.

The Buccaneers have some tough games to start the season - road games against the Cowboys and Saints, then home games against the Packers and Chiefs.

Godwin would be an asset in any of those games. But they can't rush him back.