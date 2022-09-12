Chris Godwin Will Miss Time: NFL World Reacts

Many were surprised to see Chris Godwin return from his late-season ACL tear for the Bucs' first game on Sunday night. But unfortunately, it looks like he'll be sidelined once again.

After leaving the game early with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, NFL.com's Tom Pelissero reports that the Pro Bowl receiver will be forced to miss more time.

Per Pelissero:

"Bucs WR Chris Godwin suffered a hamstring strain Sunday night and likely will miss some time, per source. There's optimism it's not a major injury, but Godwin could be sidelined a few weeks."

The NFL world reacted to the injury update on social media.

"Came back too early. Simple as that," a physical therapist said. "Hamstring strength important post ACL. Controls that tibia movement. Also need concentric, eccentric, and isometric strength."

"So frustrating for Chris. Hopefully it’s not too serious," a Penn State account commented.

"If you told Bucs fans they wouldn’t see Godwin until week 5 or 6 they’d be content," another tweeted. "The good news it wasn’t the knee and he can still rest up and progress before being needed to be relied on."

"Chris Godwin emphasized it’s important for him to play at the end of the season when it matters. As long as that’s on the table, the Bucs are built to withstand WR blows a little bit better this year," replied Evan Closky.

Here's to hoping Godwin isn't out too long.