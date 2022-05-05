Chris Holtmann Announces Ohio State Basketball Staff Promotion
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has promoted one of his assistants to a key role on his staff.
Holtmann has promoted Jake Diebler to associate head coach.
“Jake has a very bright future in this profession and I’m excited about his well-earned promotion,” Holtmann said in the program release, via Saturday Tradition. “He has done excellent work for us since coming here from Vanderbilt three years ago. He has a strong work ethic, great player relationships, reinforces our culture and he has recruited exceptionally well.”
This shouldn't be too big a step for Diebler. He's spent the last three years as an assistant at Ohio State.
Previously, he was a video coordinator for the Buckeyes from 2014-16.
“I’m blessed to be able to continue to serve coach Holtmann and the Ohio State basketball program,” said Diebler, via OhioStateBuckeyes.com. “This is a great opportunity for me to continue to learn from and grow alongside one of the very best in college basketball. My family and I love Ohio State, the city of Columbus, and are looking forward to working with this year’s team. Exciting things are ahead for the Buckeyes, and I can’t wait to get started with Team 124 this summer!”
Mike Netti, meanwhile, is being promoted as well. He'll take Diebler's assistant position on Holtmann's staff.