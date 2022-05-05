Chris Holtmann Announces Ohio State Basketball Staff Promotion

EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 17: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts as his team plays the Michigan State Spartans in the first half at Breslin Center on February 17, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has promoted one of his assistants to a key role on his staff.

Holtmann has promoted Jake Diebler to associate head coach.

“Jake has a very bright future in this profession and I’m excited about his well-earned promotion,” Holtmann said in the program release, via Saturday Tradition. “He has done excellent work for us since coming here from Vanderbilt three years ago. He has a strong work ethic, great player relationships, reinforces our culture and he has recruited exceptionally well.”

This shouldn't be too big a step for Diebler. He's spent the last three years as an assistant at Ohio State.

Previously, he was a video coordinator for the Buckeyes from 2014-16.

“I’m blessed to be able to continue to serve coach Holtmann and the Ohio State basketball program,” said Diebler, via OhioStateBuckeyes.com. “This is a great opportunity for me to continue to learn from and grow alongside one of the very best in college basketball. My family and I love Ohio State, the city of Columbus, and are looking forward to working with this year’s team. Exciting things are ahead for the Buckeyes, and I can’t wait to get started with Team 124 this summer!”

Mike Netti, meanwhile, is being promoted as well. He'll take Diebler's assistant position on Holtmann's staff.