Chris Holtmann Lands Extension: College Basketball World Reacts

EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 17: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts as his team plays the Michigan State Spartans in the first half at Breslin Center on February 17, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Ohio State has announced an extension for men's head basketball coach Chris Holtmann.

Holtmann has received a new three-year extension which will see his contract go through the 2027-28 season. He will also now make $3.5 million per season with this new deal.

Before Holtmann got this extension, he was under contract through the 2024-25 season and was getting $3 million per year.

He's coached the Buckeyes for 163 total games and has won 107 of those. The only thing that's missing is more games in the NCAA Tournament.

The Buckeyes got knocked out in the Round of 32 this past March and before that, lost in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Some fans wanted to see more success from him before he got this extension.

We'll have to see if OSU can have more postseason success throughout the rest of this deal. Some fans will likely change their tune on Holtmann if that happens.