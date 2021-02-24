Chris Holtmann Has Major Praise For Ohio State’s Football Program

At the start of this year’s unprecedented COVID-19 college football season, the Big Ten was easily the most apprehensive Power 5 conference in the league.

The Ohio State program was one of the biggest influencers in getting this past season off the ground. Backed by efforts from players, coaches and school administrators, the Buckeyes helped facilitate the late start to the 2020 conference year.

Despite a few virus roadblocks, OSU made the most of their shortened season — collecting a 7-0 record en route to a national championship matchup with Alabama. After an impressive track record of following COVID-19 protocols throughout the year, Ohio State football set an excellent precedent for its other athletic programs.

Buckeyes’ head basketball coach Chris Holtmann applauded the football program for the way they handled these tough pandemic circumstances.

“Their players, their coaches, their entire program set a terrific, positive tone on all of us who are currently playing,” Holtmann said, per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors’ OSU beat. “Just in the way they went about COVID and handling COVID and performing and their enthusiasm and passion for playing.”

So far this year, the Ohio State basketball program has been one of the best success stories in the NCAA. With an 18-5 overall record, the Buckeyes have only been forced to cancel two games due to COVID-19 outbreaks in opposing programs.

OSU currently holds the No. 4 spot in the nation despite having a seven-game win streak snapped by No. 3 Michigan on Sunday.