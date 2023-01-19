Sports World Calling For Major Head Coach's Firing

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - JANUARY 08: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts to a call in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on January 08, 2023 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Just last year, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann signed a contract extension, inking him with the school through the 2027-28 season.

But less than a year later, fans are already calling for his firing.

Wednesday night, Ohio State lost its fifth game in a row, falling to Nebraska on the road. The Buckeyes are barely an NIT team at the moment.

"When is Ohio State going to say enough is enough and fire Holtmann. 2nd to last place in the conference. He needs to go!" one fan wrote.

"Chris Holtmann out here taking Ohio State basketball to new depths. Maybe Gene Smith can give him another extension. Bravo on losing five straight including the last three to heavyweights Minnesota, Rutgers and Nebraska. #FireHoltmann," one fan added.

"I’m not gonna go full mode fire holtmann and they definitely shouldn’t mid season but a missed tournament this year and I’ve seen enough," one fan added.

"Ohio State basketball is a complete dumpster fire. Keep telling me how well Holtmann recruits. Nobody does less with more than him. But hey he's a nice guy. That's what I've been told for the last 3 years. It's way past time to move on. Shocked if he survives the season," one fan added.

Ohio State will most likely not fire the head coach, though the Buckeyes are going to need to show some major improvement moving forward.