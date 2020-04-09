The Spun

Former Star NFL RB Accused Of Funding Murder-For-Hire Shootings

A field level view of the Tennessee Titans stadium.NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of a kickoff during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans at The Coliseum on September 26, 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 15-12. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

A former star NFL running back has reportedly been accused of funding murder-for-hire shootings.

Chris Johnson, who played in the NFL from 2008-17, has reportedly been accused of funding murder-for-hire shootings that left two men dead in 2016, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

The 34-year-old former NFL running back has not been charged with any crimes. Johnson reportedly strongly denies the allegations, as well.

“Long story short, officials believe CJ2K rewarded a gang member with cash after the guy allegedly killed two men who were suspected of gunning down Johnson’s friend in 2015,” TMZ Sports writes.

Johnson nearly died in a shooting in 2015 when someone opened fire on his Jeep. The driver of the car, Johnson’s friend, did not survive.

The former NFL running back has denied that he was seeking revenge.

Johnson was a three-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2009 when he led the league in rushing. He played for the Titans, Jets and Cardinals.

The former NFL star is a Florida native and played collegiately at ECU.

