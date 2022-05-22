Chris Long Names Most Talented Player He Ever Played With

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 03: Defensive end Chris Long #56 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Washington Redskins during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 3, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles won 28-13. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In 11 NFL seasons, pass rusher Chris Long won two Super Bowls while playing for several different teams. But of the many teammates he had, one was clearly the most talented to him.

Appearing on Bussin' With the Boys, Long said he knew his former St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams teammate Aaron Donald would be a Hall of Fame player. He said that from on top of having incredible talent, Donald was always studying film.

"I figured out that he was a Hall of Famer two days in (to Donald's rookie season)," Long said. "I never had to kick anybody out of the (film) chair before (Donald arrived). On the third day he's there watching film."

Long never said as much while they were teammates, but he probably didn't need to. Donald went on to make the Pro Bowl and won Rookie of the Year honors.

Since then, Aaron Donald has cemented himself as one of the best players at any position in a generation.

Donald has never missed the Pro Bowl and has been a First-Team All-Pro selection seven years in a row. He is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He has 98.0 sacks and 226 QB hits in 127 games.

Now that he has a Super Bowl ring, Donald's Hall of Fame legacy is basically assured.

Chris Long was right on the money with that one.