Chris Olave Compared To Marvin Harrison: Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after his touchdown catch against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Chris Olave got some high praise when he was being scouted by Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland.

Ireland compared Olave to former Indianapolis Colts wide reciever Marvin Harrison when he was watching him.

That's some high praise, especially considering that Harrison is one of the greatest receivers in NFL history.

NFL fans also know that's a lot to live up to.

Olave played at Ohio State for four seasons before he was picked in the first round of last month's NFL Draft by the Saints.

He had 700+ receiving yards in three of those four seasons as a Buckeye.

They think that he's going to be a great WR2 next to Michael Thomas, who's finally healthy heading into this season.

If Olave can even be half as good as Harrison was, that's a massive win for the Saints. This is a team that's hoping to return to the playoffs this season after missing in 2021.