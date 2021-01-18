Breaking: Chris Olave Announces He’s Returning To Ohio State

Ohio State’s offense just got a huge boost for the 2021 season.

A couple of hours after quarterback Justin Fields announced he was declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft, his top target has announced decision. However, unlike his quarterback, Chris Olave will be returning for one more year.

The star wide receiver announced on social media that he will be returning for his senior season with the Buckeyes.

“There are so many great memories but we’re not done yet. I’ll be returning for my senior year at Ohio State,” Olave announced on Twitter.

Olave was arguably the best wide receiver in the Big Ten – and one of the best in the country – during the 2020 season. He caught 50 passes for 729 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games.

The Ohio State wide receiver has a first-round NFL Draft grade by most experts for 2021. However, the same was true of Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith last season. Smith opted to return to Alabama for one more season and ended up winning a national championship and the Heisman Trophy.

Perhaps Olave was inspired by what he saw from Smith in the College Football Playoff national title game.

Regardless of his reasoning, the Buckeyes just got a massive boost for 2021.