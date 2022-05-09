Chris Paul Family Incident Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

DALLAS, TX - MAY 8: Devin Booker #1 and Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns talk together during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 8, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images) Glenn James/Getty Images

Chris Paul was furious following Game 4 of the second round series against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns point guard fouled out in the Game 4 loss, but that's not what upset him the most. Instead, Paul was furious about an alleged incident involving Mavericks fans and his family members.

"Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….f--k that!!" he tweeted following Game 4.

ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin had more details following the game.

"A source familiar with Chris Paul's tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul's mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul's wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul's kids witnessed it. "They felt very unsafe," the source said," he tweeted.

The Mavericks have since released a statement.

"“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game," the statement reads.

There is no place in the game - or life - for anything like that. Hopefully the alleged culprits are punished appropriately.

Game 5 is set for Tuesday night.